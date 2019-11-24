PPB: Burglary suspect found naked, covered in blood

Bradley Maybe was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A burglary suspect was found naked and covered in blood inside the house he was believed to be robbing on Saturday morning.

Police responded to a call of a burglary in progress around 11:30 a.m. at the 6400 block of Southwest Parkhill Drive. The caller told police her adult son was home and had heard noises inside the house, as well as blood in a hallway.

Once the son was able to safely exit the house, officers entered with a K-9 unit. They then found a man inside — naked and covered with blood.

Officers believe the suspect sustained several cuts from the window he had broken in order to climb inside the house. He was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment before being booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

The suspect was identified as Bradley Maybee. The 31-year-old faces a burglary charge.

There is an estimated $2,500 worth of damage from the break-in, which does not include any cleaning costs for the blood.

