Burglary suspect in standoff at Forest Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police have responded to a standoff situation where a burglary suspect accused of threatening multiple people and police officers with a knife has barricaded himself in a remote part of Forest Park.

PPB officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Northwest Thurman Street just before 7 a.m. Saturday on reports that someone was trying to break into a home. The caller reported possibly hearing gunshots, police said.

A Short time later, officers located the man near the intersection of Lower Macleay Trail and Wildwood Trail of Forest Park. He produced two knives and began walking toward the officers.

“An officer deployed a less-lethal foam-tipped round and that stopped his advance, but he turned and ran, going down a steep embankment and stopping at what appears to be a campsite,” PPB said in a release Saturday. “Officers communicated with him from a distance and he claimed to have a gun and said he would shoot the officers.”

(Portland Police Bureau)

PPB said it believes the suspect is the same man who was the center of multiple calls this past week in the same area involving similar tactics.

In a Saturday afternoon update, authorities said they believe the man is in crisis. Officers from the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) are at the scene and still communicating with him.

The incident has forced a closure of Northwest Cornell Road at the Audubon Society, between Northwest 30th Avenue and Northwest 53rd Drive. Forest Park is closed on the south end during this incident. Specific closure area is Wildwood and Lower MacLeay Trails between Northwest Upshur Street and Northwest Cornell Road.

This is a developing story