PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two people were arrested Thursday after a truck crashed into a Clark County cannabis shop in a suspected burglary, Clark County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputies were dispatched to Orchards Cannabis Market on Northeast 65th Street for an audible alarm just before 4:30 a.m. Upon arriving at the scene, authorities said they noticed a 2020 white Toyota Tundra that appeared to have reversed into the store. CCSO noted deputies believed this was an active burglary in progress.

The suspects ran from inside the store towards Highway 503 on 65th Street, CCSO said. Responding units located them in the Bank of America parking lot on NE 117th Ave., where they were confronted by deputies and told they were under arrest. The suspects, who were identified as 18-year-old Payton Huth and 22-year-old Hector Navarrete Jimenez, did not comply, and fled the scene on foot, officials said.

Huth was caught by the pursuing deputies, but Jimenez got away and continued to head east, where he was located by additional responding deputies. During the chase that followed, Jimenez attempted to pull a can of bear mace from his pocket but tripped and fell, dropping the can in the process. Deputies were then able to apprehend him without further incident.

Both suspects were booked into Clark County Jail on charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree malicious mischief, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and second-degree theft. Additional charges of resisting arrest were referred to the county prosecutor’s office.

During the proceeding investigation, deputies learned that the Tundra was stolen from a Washougal residence prior to the robbery.