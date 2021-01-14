‘Busy night of shooting’ in Portland; 3 wounded

7 shootings in the city in 11-hour period

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In what Portland police called “another busy night of shooting events,” 3 people were wounded in Northeast Portland’s Parkrose neighborhood in the early hours of Thursday.

This shooting at 1:38 a.m. was one of 7 shootings in the city within an 11-hour span.

Gunfire rang out at NE 111th and Sandy Boulevard but by the time police arrived the victims weren’t there. A little later the 3 people — 2 men and a woman — went to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities said one of them was seriously hurt, the others had minor injuries.

In the hours before that, PPB officers responded to a 6 other shootings:

2:40p.m. , someone fired a shot into the air in the 4400 block of NE Cully Boulevard

9:08p.m., shots were heard in the 3100 block of SE 136th Avenue. Officers found evidence of gunfire but didn't find anyone injured

9:56p.m., shots were heard in the 100 block of SE 146th Avenue. Officers found a victim had been assaulted in an apartment but not hit by a bullet. A woman was detained

11:13p.m., shots were heard at NE 8th Avenue and Tillamook Street. Police found evidence of gunfire and learned two vehicles were driving through while occupants may have shot at each other

12:52a.m., shots were heard in 3100 block of SE 136th Avenue. Gunfire evidence was found but no strikes

12:59a.m., police went to the 12000 block of NE Thompson Street and found evidence that multiple guns had been fired. Three occupied houses were struck by bullets, including one with 2 children inside. A bullet pierced the bedroom of another house while a couple was sleeping. And 3 cars were also struck by gunfire.

There were 890 shootings in the city of Portland in 2020 — by far a record — and dramatically up from 393 the year before.

Through January 12, there had already been 32 shootings in the city.

