Bystander shot in Pleasant Valley neighborhood, no arrests made

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — No arrests have been made after a bystander was shot in Portland’s Pleasant Valley neighborhood on Sunday.

Portland police were called to the 11700 block of Southeast Foster Road around 9:40 p.m. When officers arrived, they discovered one man had been shot in the midst of a disturbance between a juvenile boy and two other men.

Police learned the teen was defending himself from the two other suspects, at least one of which reportedly had a gun. As the two suspects were running off, they fired back towards their intended target — the teen. However, the bullet instead struck a neighbor who was stepping outside to see what was happening.

Thankfully, the man’s gunshot wound was non-life-threatening.

Police say no arrests have been made and there is no suspect information available. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the police at 503.823.3333 and reference case #20-355191.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for any information leading to an arrest in an unsolved felony case. Submit an anonymous tip online.