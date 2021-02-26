Cadillac carjacked during test drive; 1 arrested, 1 sought

The suspects reportedly told the car salesman they had a gun and to get out

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities tracked down a Cadillac five minutes after it was carjacked during a test drive Friday in Aloha.

Two men were test driving the vehicle with a Carr Chevrolet employee just before 4 p.m. near SW Tualatin Valley Highway and SW 178th Avenue, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. The men reportedly told the employee they had a gun and kicked him out of the car.

A Beaverton police officer spotted the car five minutes later on SW Farmington near SW Watson Avenue. Deputies stopped the car but said one of the suspects had gotten out somewhere along the way.

The driver — 34-year-old Jermel Taylor of Illinois resident — was arrested and booked on charges of 2nd-degree robbery, unlawful use of a vehicle and menacing, deputies said. His bail was set at $250,000.

The other suspect has not been found at this time. He is described as a Black man, about 5-foot-5 with a medium build and was last seen wearing all black with a white mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 503.846.2700.