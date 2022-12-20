Heraclio Sanchez Diaz had six bundles in his trunk, OSP said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man driving on Interstate 5 was arrested on possession of suspected cocaine Monday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.

An OSP trooper pulled over 38-year-old Heraclio Sanchez Diaz of Gerber, CA. for following too close to the car in front of him while heading north on I-5 around 1 p.m. The trooper conducted a probable cause search and discovered a box in the trunk of the car with assistance from a K-9. The box contained six bundles of suspected cocaine, and Diaz was taken into custody.

OSP troopers began an investigation, assisted by detectives from the OSP – Criminal Investigations Division, special agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the U.S. Attorney District of Oregon’s office.

K-9 unit “Titan” assisted in the discovery of suspected cocaine during a routine traffic stop

This is an ongoing investigation. Charges will be referred to the US Attorney’s Office.