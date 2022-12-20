PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man driving on Interstate 5 was arrested on possession of suspected cocaine Monday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.
An OSP trooper pulled over 38-year-old Heraclio Sanchez Diaz of Gerber, CA. for following too close to the car in front of him while heading north on I-5 around 1 p.m. The trooper conducted a probable cause search and discovered a box in the trunk of the car with assistance from a K-9. The box contained six bundles of suspected cocaine, and Diaz was taken into custody.
OSP troopers began an investigation, assisted by detectives from the OSP – Criminal Investigations Division, special agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the U.S. Attorney District of Oregon’s office.
This is an ongoing investigation. Charges will be referred to the US Attorney’s Office.