A California man faces federal charges after authorities said he trafficked fentanyl and methamphetamine into Oregon (U.S. Attorney’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A California man is facing federal charges after authorities said he arranged the sale of almost 80,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and 66 pounds of methamphetamine in Oregon.

In April, Homeland Security and the Clackamas County Interagency Task Force said they arranged the purchase of 10,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills from Oscar Manuel Rosas Gaona.

After completing the first sale, the groups said they completed a second purchase from Rosas, this time for 70,000 more pills.

Rosas began arranging another sale, this time for 65 pounds of methamphetamine, and when the methamphetamine arrived in Oregon on May 4, where law enforcement said they seized the drugs and took Rosas into custody.

On Friday, Rosas made his first appearance in federal court, where he faces charges of conspiring to possess and possessing with the intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.