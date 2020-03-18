Suspect in officer involved shooting died of self-inflicted gunshot wound

Scene from the officer involved shooting in Camas on March 12, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed Wednesday that the suspect in a deadly, officer involved shooting in Camas died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Vancouver Police have also identified the Camas police officer who fired a shot in the shooting as Steven Forgette.

Forgette, 28, was one of several officers who responded to a disturbance call on March 12 in the area of NE 2nd Avenue and Joy Street. When Forgette and the other officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as 32-year-old Edwin L. Glessner, with a handgun who was acting “non-compliant” with police orders. During the incident, Forgette fired his weapon, as did Glessner.

Medical attention was provided at the scene and the Glessner was transported to Peace Health Southwest, where he was pronounced dead.

Forgette remains on critical incident leave while the incident is under investigation.