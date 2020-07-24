Camas teen charged with arson, attempted murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Home security cameras led to the arrest of a Camas teenager for arson, attempted murder and gun charges after a home garage in Carson was set on fire.

Around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, the homeowner’s security camera recorded someone pouring an accelerant around cars inside the garage and up to the door of the house, the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators later found the home’s smoke detectors had been rendered inoperable.

The fire was set, destroying one vehicle and damaging the home.

On Thursday, Michaela J. Cutler, who once lived at the home, was arrested at a nearby hotel. Authorities first booked her for violating a court order, but later added “a litany of felony charges,” including attempted murder, arson, burglary and possessing stolen guns.

The 18-year-old was arraigned and is currently in jail with a bond of $500,000.