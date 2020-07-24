Camas teen charged with arson, attempted murder

Crime

Michaela J. Cutler, 18, faces 'a litany of felony charges'

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Home security cameras led to the arrest of a Camas teenager for arson, attempted murder and gun charges after a home garage in Carson was set on fire.

Around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, the homeowner’s security camera recorded someone pouring an accelerant around cars inside the garage and up to the door of the house, the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators later found the home’s smoke detectors had been rendered inoperable.

The fire was set, destroying one vehicle and damaging the home.

On Thursday, Michaela J. Cutler, who once lived at the home, was arrested at a nearby hotel. Authorities first booked her for violating a court order, but later added “a litany of felony charges,” including attempted murder, arson, burglary and possessing stolen guns.

The 18-year-old was arraigned and is currently in jail with a bond of $500,000.

Michaela J. Cutler, 18, is accused of arson and attempted murder after home surveillance video captured these images, July 22, 2020 (Skamania County Sheriff’s Office)

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss