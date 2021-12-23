Camas woman stops to help at crash, has her car stolen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ashly Kestie of Camas was driving home from work earlier this week when she noticed a car had crashed on the freeway and was in a ditch off the road.

Kestie, who has CPR and first aid experience, stopped to help. After the driver in the crashed car told her police were on their way, she notice the passenger in that car started acting nervous, went to cross the freeway, then turned around and headed straight for her car.

“I knew at that point what he was going to do and I tried hurrying up to get to my car and stopped him, but he jumped in and took off,” she told KOIN 6 News.

Her silver, 4-door 2019 Kia Optima is still missing. There are some skull stickers on the front fenders, one on each said.

Police tracked her phone — which was in the car when it was stolen — to the Cascadia area. But the car thief threw the phone out the window.

The investigation continues.