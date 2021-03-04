Camera catches Subaru fleeing after crash with motorcycle

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A doorbell camera caught a grisly crash in front of a home in Southeast Portland on Wednesday night.

A homeowner shared the footage with KOIN 6 showing a Subaru and a motorcycle colliding after the Subaru turned around.

The crash happened on SE Cesar Chavez Blvd at SE Francis Street around 10:40 PM, they said. Bystanders can be seen and heard calling 911 after the crash.

The victim was taken to a hospital, the homeowner told KOIN 6.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

