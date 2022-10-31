PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man from Gladstone has been charged in federal court for repeatedly abducting and sexually abusing a child from Canada that he met on the internet, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced on Oct. 31.

On Sept. 20, 2022, a federal grand jury in Portland indicted 41-year-old Noah Madrano for a list of sex crimes, which court documents lay out in grim detail. According to case documents and legal proceedings, Madrano met the underage girl online, where he sexually exploited her for more than a year.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said the Oregon man ultimately traveled to Canada to meet the child in person, where he took her to a hotel room and sexually assaulted her. Madrano reportedly recorded these crimes on camera, leading to additional child pornography charges.

After returning to the U.S, the man allegedly traveled back to Canada to abduct the same child outside of her school. He once again took the girl to a hotel room, where he forced her to dye her hair and put on a hooded sweatshirt to disguise her appearance. He proceeded to abuse the child inside the room for several days.

After a brief return to the U.S., Madrano traveled back to Canada for a final time, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. While in Canada, he took the girl, concealed her in the trunk of his car and drove across the U.S. border. Madrano then drove the girl to an Oregon hotel, where the abuse continued.

“In the early morning hours of July 2, special agents from FBI Portland’s Child Exploitation Task Force and officers from the Oregon City Police Department made entry into Madrano’s hotel room and found him inside with the minor,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. “Madrano was arrested and indicted on state and federal charges. The child was taken into protective custody and returned to her parents in Canada.”

Madrano made his first appearance in federal court on Oct. 31, where he pleaded not guilty. A five-day jury trial has been scheduled to begin on Dec. 13, 2022.

Madrano remains in custody ahead of his detention hearing, scheduled for Nov. 2. If convicted, he faces life in federal prison with a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years.

The case was investigated by FBI Portland’s Child Exploitation Task Force and aided by the Oregon City Police Department and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Madrano’s federal case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Mira Chernick. Deputy District Attorney Adrienne Chin-Perez with the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting Madrano locally on state charges.

Anyone with information about the physical abuse or online exploitation of a child is asked to call the local FBI tip line at 503.224.4181 or submit information online at www.fbi.gov/tips.