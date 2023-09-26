PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Canby youth coach was arraigned Monday on two charges of first-degree sex abuse, officials announced.

Sean Boyd, 41, is accused of “fondling” a 13-year-old girl in Wasco County last month. He was indicted by a grand jury on Aug. 30.

“Boyd has worked as a youth football coach in the greater Canby area. The school district and the youth sports program have been notified of these charges and the indictment against Boyd,” said Wasco County District Attorney Matthew Ellis.

Ellis says there could be other victims and that his office is concerned about teenage or preteen girls who have had extensive contact with Boyd through family and/or sports activities. Anyone with information about other possible victims is asked to contact Detective Jeff Hall at 541-506-2580 or sheriff@co.wasco.or.us.