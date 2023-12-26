PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police in Cannon Beach are trying to locate a stolen car and identify three suspects connected to three burglaries that occurred early Tuesday morning.

The suspect vehicle is a white 2019 or 2020 Ford Fusion. The suspects also stole a green 2009 Subaru Forrester with an Oregon License plate of 848-EHA, police said, though that license plate has likely been removed.

Based on photos provided by police, the three suspects have been described as follows:

One individual with a goatee and either a ponytail or mullet.

One suspect who appears to be female.

A third individual who appears to be wearing a puffy jacket, baggy clothes and a light-colored backwards ballcap.

Those who see someone driving the vehicle of any of the suspects are advised to call 911. In addition, those with information as to who the three suspects are can contact Cannon Beach Police Chief Jason Schermerhorn via (971) 601-0530 or email.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will have updates as soon as more information becomes available.