Car fire victim’s death in Wilkes ruled homicide

No information yet on suspect(s)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A deadly car fire from Friday night in the Northeast Portland neighborhood Wilkes has been ruled a homicide, according to Portland Police Bureau investigators.

Just before 11 p.m. officers along with Portland Fire & Rescue crew members responded to an area near NE 148th Avenue and NE San Rafael Street following reports of the fire. Upon their arrival, responders determined the occupant of the vehicle was deceased.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and determined this death was a homicide.

No information on a suspect or suspects have been released.

Homicide detectives have urged anyone with information contact Detective William Winters at 503-823-0466 or Detective Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033.