Car hit in drive-by shooting on I-205, driver unhurt

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man told police he was the victim of a drive-by shooting as he was merging onto Interstate-205 early Sunday morning, according to Portland police.

The victim, who is not being identified at this time, told police he was getting onto I-205 from SE Division Street around 12:30 a.m. when another car pulled up alongside him and opened fire. The suspect or suspects then drove off.

Police have not released a description of the car or the people involved, and say the investigation is ongoing.

The victim was unhurt from the shooting, but his car was left with several bullet holes, said police.

The Gun Violence Reduction Team is now leading the investigation of the shooting. Anyone who witnessed or has information about this shooting is asked to contact the GVRT at 503-823-4106. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Crime Stoppers.