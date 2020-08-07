Car, passenger hit by gunfire from vehicle in SE Portland

No arrests have been made

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A passenger was shot after someone opened fire from another vehicle Thursday evening in Southeast Portland’s Foster-Powell neighborhood, police said.

Suspects in one vehicle fired shots at another vehicle at about 6:45 p.m. in the 8200 block of SE Holgate Boulevard, the Portland Police Bureau said.

The vehicle that was shot left the area and later crashed near the 6700 block of Powell Boulevard, police said. One of the passengers inside the vehicle had been shot in the shoulder. That person was taken to a hospital but their condition is unknown at this time.

Police were still looking for the suspect vehicle by 8:15 p.m.

Officers said there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 503.823.3333.