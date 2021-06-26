Car stolen, bullets fly in SE Portland; 3 teens arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three teens were arrested hours after gunfire hit multiple cars with people inside and a car was stolen in Southeast Portland on Friday.

The shots rang out around 5:40 p.m. near East Burnside and SE 122nd, police said. There was a related crime scene around SE 117th and Ash. Authorities said no one who was inside the cars were injured by the bullets.

About 3 hours later, the stolen vehicle was spotted around SE 160th and Division. When officers tried to pull the car over, the driver tried to elude police. Officers followed the car until the 3 people inside got out around E. Burnside and SE 148th and ran.

A search for the suspects included the K9 unit and the teens were taken into custody.

One of them, 17, faces charges of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and attempt to elude. He was released to a guardian.

The other two are each 16 and each faces more serious charges. One faces attempted murder, attempted assault and unlawful use of a weapon. The other faces assault, attempt to elude and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

They are being held in the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center.

Because of their ages, their names are not being released.