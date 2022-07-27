PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tualatin police say they have captured a suspect who allegedly stole a car with a child inside Wednesday morning.

The Portland Police Bureau told KOIN 6 News the child is a baby and is now safe. Officers found the stolen car, and the suspect, who has not been named, is in custody.

It’s currently unclear how the alleged kidnapping unfolded, but Tualatin police say it started at Oregon Dog Rescue on Southwest Nyberg Street.

Authorities did not immediately confirm any further details.

