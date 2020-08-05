Car struck by gunfire in SE Portland, no one hurt

Police say there is no threat to the public

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people reported three other individuals fired off gunshots towards them in Southeast Portland on Tuesday evening.

Police responded to the report of shots fired near 3500 block of Southeast Francis Street shortly after 9:30 p.m. The two victims left the initial location to call the police from a safe spot. They told officers they were not hurt by the gunfire, but their car was struck.

Police did not mention any arrests made, but say there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503.823.3333.