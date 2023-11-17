PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The search for a suspected car thief prompted a shelter-in-place order for Southeast Portland’s Centennial neighborhood, authorities said.

Just after midnight, officers said they were notified of a possible stolen vehicle in a grocery store parking lot on Southeast 145th Avenue and Southeast Division Street.

After confirming that the car was stolen, Police said they performed a traffic stop on Southeast 145th Avenue where an occupant ran from the vehicle.

It was believed that the suspect could’ve been armed, so a shelter-in-place was ordered for the surrounding neighborhood while police searched.

By 12:49 p.m., police said they had located and arrested the suspect, three other people inside the stolen vehicle were also detained.

The investigation into the stolen vehicle is still underway.