Car theft victim arrested after holding suspect at gunpoint

A Newport police patrol car, as seen on their website, October 19, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The victim of a car theft was arrested after he held the suspected thief at gunpoint New Year’s Eve, officials said.

Around 5:52 p.m., Newport police responded to a report a stolen vehicle had been found and the thief was detained on Southeast Bay Boulevard.

When officers arrived they found a 20-year-old Siletz man handcuffed and bleeding from his head. Police spoke with the vehicle’s owner, and said 41-year-old Daniel Fairhurst claimed he didn’t know how the suspect got hurt.

According to officials, Bo Green was sitting in the stolen vehicle when Fairhurst confronted him at gunpoint. Fairhurst reportedly assaulted Green for several minutes and then hid his firearm before calling authorities.

Police confirmed Green stole the vehicle and cited him for one count of Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle.

Fairhurst is facing charges of Assault II, Unlawful Use of a weapon, and Menacing.