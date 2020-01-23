Live Now
Car torched at Oregon City dealership, one in custody

Crime

Fire quickly determined to be arson

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A fire at the Lithia Subaru dealership in Oregon City was arson, January 23, 2020 (Clackamas Fire)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is in custody after a fire at an Oregon City car dealership was determined to be arson.

Crews from Clackamas Fire rushed to the Lithia Subaru dealership and were able to quickly put out the fire that damaged one car.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.

