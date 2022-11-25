Employees at two 7-11 stores reportedly discovered card reader skimmers (Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Employees at two 7-11 stores said they discovered card reader skimmers, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Clark Co. officials shared Friday that a 7-11 in Hazell Dell and one in Orchard both discovered card skimmers at their registers.

Deputies said they were able to determine that the card skimmers were applied by the same suspect.

The Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office asks anyone whose financial information has been compromised after visiting a 7-11 in the area to contact them.

Police said more information about the suspect will be revealed at a later date.