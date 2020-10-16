Caregiver arrested for elderly abuse, stole nearly 300 pieces of jewelry

Police are searching for any residents or family members who can help identify the stolen jewelry

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A med-tech at a Junction City retirement center was arrested after admitting to stealing money, jewelry, and drugs from dozens of residents over the last few years.

Junction City police arrested 25-year-old Noelle Jendraszek on Wednesday afternoon after a month-long investigation. The son of a resident at the Junction City Retirement and Assisted Living Facility contacted police on September 10 when he noticed money had been stolen from his elderly father.

Within hours of an investigation, Jendraszek admitted to stealing a total of 275 pieces of jewelry from residents from various care facilities in the Willamette Valley over the course of six years. She also admitted to withholding vital medication from 44 residents whom she was caring for.

Jendraszek has been charged with 55 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment, 44 counts of tampering with drug records, five counts of second-degree theft and six counts of third-degree theft.

Police say Jendraszek has been very cooperative and forthcoming throughout the investigation. As noted in an affidavit, she expressed her remorse and apoligized for her actions.

“I am very apologetic for any harm I have done and/or any sadness I have caused,” she said. “It is my intent to correct my wrongs and do the right thing by taking responsibility for my actions. I hope someday that all the families and persons I have harmed can find it within themselves to forgive me because I know what I have done is wrong and I am seeking the help I need to recover and become a better person.”

Although some residents have sadly passed away since their belongings were stolen, police are now searching for any residents or family members who can help identify the pieces of jewelry. Jendraszek worked at eight care facilities over the years, located in Junction City, Salem and Eugene.

If anyone has a friend or relative who has had any jewelry lost or stolen at the following facilities, please contact police:

Cedar Village Assisted Living Community – Salem

Capital Manor Retirement Community – Salem

Four Seasons Residential Care – Salem

Junction City Retirement and Assisted Living – Junction City

Gibson Creek by Bonaventure – Salem

Prestige Senior Living Orchard Heights – Salem

Redwood Heights Retirement and Assisted Living Community – Salem

River Grove Memory Care – Eugene

Photos of the stolen jewelry can be found here.