PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Good Samaritans caught a car thief in East Portland after the suspect drove off with a child inside the car Friday morning, Portland police said.

Around 8:10 a.m., more than 30 police units responded to the scene at NE 16th Ave.

When the mother stepped away, police said the suspect slipped into the car and drove off. According to officials, the child’s father chased the carjacker. The suspect reportedly got out of the car and tried to run away, but was caught by good Samaritans.

The suspect was arrested nearly three blocks from where the car was stolen

Police said the child was not hurt during the incident.