Two teens were arrested after a carjacking incident in Southeast Portland. This gun was found during the investigation, April 9, 2023 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two teens were arrested after Portland police said they stole a car, eluded officers, and forced entry into a home late Saturday using a carjacking ruse that’s been repeated numerous times over the past few months.

Officers responded around 11:40 p.m. to reports of suspects attempting to steal cars around SE 67th and Woodstock, police told KOIN 6 News. The suspects would flag down drivers, tell them their cars were leaking fluids and, when the driver got out to check, the suspects would steal the car.

In this manner, a 2014 green Chevrolet Cruze was stolen from a woman. When officers spotted the car near SE 82nd Avenue and Clinton, authorities said, the juvenile suspects sped off. That’s when the PPB Air Support Unit was activated and tracked the suspect’s movements in the car.

A PPB K9 jumps a fence while tracking carjacking suspects in Southeast Portland, April 9, 2023 (PPB)

They abandoned the car around SE 65th and Ogden and forced their way into a home, investigators told KOIN 6 News. The people in the home were evacuated and authorities made contact with the suspects, who responded to police commands and were taken into custody.

Officials said they found 3 guns, multiple high capacity magazines and extra ammunition.

The two suspects, ages 14 and 15, were taken into Donald E Long Juvenile Detention Center.