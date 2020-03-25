Carjacking suspect arrested in Powellhurst-Gilbert

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of carjacking a woman in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood was arrested late Tuesday.

Police were called to the area of SE 135th Avenue and SE Powell Boulevard at about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday after a report that a man confronted a woman and subsequently stole her car.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find the car or the suspect. Then, nearly 24 hours later, officers discovered the car in the area of SE 136th Avenue and SE Holgate Boulevard. Police said they initiated a traffic pursuit after the car failed to yiled.

After successfully spoking the car’s tires, the car came to a stop at the intersection of SE 101st Avenue and SE Division Street. Three people were detained from the car.

The driver–and carjacking suspect–was identified as Jaquin Eliud Rubio.

Rubio, 20, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Robbery in the Second Degree, Robbery in the Third Degree, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, Harassment, two counts of Attempt to Elude By Vehicle, and two counts of Reckless Driving.

Police did not provide information on the other people detained.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation remains open.