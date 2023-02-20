PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a police chase through Portland, authorities said two people connected to a carjacking were detained early Monday morning.

Around 1 a.m., Portland police spotted a stolen vehicle in the area of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Washington Street.

Police said the driver, 25-year-old Justin Ortegamejia, began driving recklessly, so officers deployed stop sticks to deflate the vehicle’s tires.

Ortegamejia and the passenger allegedly ran from the scene but were eventually caught. Ortegamejia was taken into custody and booked on third-degree robbery and attempt to elude by vehicle charges.