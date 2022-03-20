PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Raymond Eugene and his wife traveled from their home in Phoenix to Portland to visit his mother’s grave. Instead, an armed carjacker assaulted the couple and fired a shot around 3 a.m. March 14 in Northeast Portland. He took their truck while their Dalmatian remained inside.

They called police, who came to the scene near the Home Depot to take the report. Another officer spotted the stolen truck speeding in the other direction. Soon, the truck crashed and was totaled near NE Sandy and Killingsworth

But the Dalmatian wasn’t in the truck.

Portlanders kept a lookout for the dog. It was found and returned to the couple.

“Portland Police Department, the people that got our dog back, we want to thank them,” Eugene told KOIN 6 News on Saturday. “Just part of our family man. We were in tears, so thank you for helping us get our dog back. We want to thank Portland for just being on the ball and just helping us out.”

The suspected carjacker, Richard Andrew Flynt, suffered a significant, but non-life threatening, injury. He was arrested and had his first court appearance.

Richard Andrew Flynt during his first court appearance on multiple charges connected to a carjacking, March 15, 2022 (KOIN)

The 44-year-old is facing 7 serious charges: Attempted murder, robbery, felon with a gun, unlawful discharging of a gun, unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft and menacing, plus several misdemeanors. His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday morning.