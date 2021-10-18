Carjacking victim speaks out: ‘I can’t trust anyone now’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are warning residents about a clever ruse carjackers are using after a group of teens reportedly tricked drivers out of their own cars.

The ruse works this way, police said: Between 2 and 4 teens run up to a car yelling or banging that something is wrong with the vehicle.

“When the driver gets out to see what’s wrong with the car, the teenagers will hop in the car and drive off,” Portland Police Bureau Sgt. Kevin Allen said.

According to the PPB, authorities noticed a pattern in the victims — at least four were women, and all of them were in the car alone.

Sarah Flores is one of those women. She said her 2014 Kia Sorento was stolen Thursday afternoon on her way home from work.

Sarah Flores of Portland was carjacked by teens who used a deceptive tactic to get her out of her car, October 18, 2021 (KOIN)

“I kind of couldn’t believe it was happening. As I saw my car speeding off, I was like, is this really happening,” Flores said. “I just want everyone to be cautious because it is clear that they’re targeting women alone, which is, terrifying.”

She said two teenagers came up to her car and told her something was wrong with her exhaust.

When she got out to check, Flores said one of them got in the car and sped off and the other got back in their own car, knocking her over as they left.

“It’s hard to trust,” she said. “I feel like I can’t trust anyone now, which is too bad.”

Her Kia has not been found yet, but police have taken back some of the stolen cars.

Flores is grateful she’s not seriously hurt, but she said she was scared — and she feels like Portland is getting more dangerous.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the carjackings to contact police.