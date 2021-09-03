Carjackings, drive-by shootings in Vancouver wound 3

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two armed carjackings and a drive-by shooting in the early hours of Friday in Vancouver left 3 people wounded, two of them critically.

The crimes happened in a 2-hour period beginning around 1:30 a.m., Vancouver police said.

Around that time, the first victim was checking his mail in the 19400 block of SE 9th Street when 2 men in a car pulled up next to him, pointed a gun, then stole the victim’s car and cell phone. The car was found a few blocks away and the victim was not hurt.

About 45 minutes later, a drive-by shooting wounded a man and woman in the area of NE Thurston Way/SR-500. The victims were able to call 911 and drove themselves to the hospital. Authorities later said their injuries are life-threatening.

The second carjacking happened around 3:30 a.m. in the area of MacArthur Boulevard and S. Lieser Road, police said. The victim was stopped at the intersection when a car pulled up and one man got out, pointed a gun at the victim and ordered him out of the car. The victim was then shot in the leg. But the carjackers left the car because they weren’t able to drive a manual transmission and they fled the scene.

The victim is expected to recover from his leg wound.

No arrests have been made. Vancouver police did not say if these 3 incidents are connected.

Vancouver’s Safe Streets Task Force is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver Police Tip Line at 360.487.7399.