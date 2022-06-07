PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On this week’s True Crime Tuesday, Vancouver police need the public’s help in the unsolved murder of Tyler Harris.

VPD says he was shot in his apartment in August of 2021, and his parents are desperate for answers.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a $2,500 cash reward to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of the shooter and those involved in Harris’ murder. An anonymous tip can be submitted at crimestoppersoforegon.com.

