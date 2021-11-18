Catalytic converter thefts reported at PDX

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the country heads into peak travel season for the holidays, Portland of Portland warned those who plan to leave their cars parked at the airport: catalytic converter thefts have increased there, too.

Just like the rest of the metro area, officials said they are also seeing an uptick in car parts being stolen from airport parking lots.

Rachel Davis said she went on vacation to Cabo for a week to celebrate her 10-year wedding anniversary — only to return and find her minivan’s expensive part had been stolen.

Davis said they parked in the economy lot and got back from their trip after midnight Nov. 14. She said they couldn’t see any signs of damage on the van, but when they started it, they heard what sounded like a loud explosion and quickly figured out their catalytic converter was gone.

Her family won’t be able to get the van fixed until mid-December because a part they need is on back order until then, she said.

“I don’t know what the solution is,” Davis said. “I know that the only person losing is us right now because not only do we have to pay to fix it, but we can’t even use it for however long it takes.”

Davis isn’t the only one who’s had this happen while parked at the airport.

From January to October 2021, the Port of Portland says there have been 67 catalytic converter thefts, 84 vehicles stolen including rental cars and 38 car break-ins at parking lots and roadways around the airport.

For context, Port of Portland said those thefts occurred out of more than one million total parking transactions in the same 10 months.