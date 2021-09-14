Catalytic converters ripped off Reynolds district buses

FAIRVIEW, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly 20 school buses from the Reynolds School District are out of commission after criminals stole their catalytic converters.

Drivers heard the unmistakable sound of no catalytic converter when they started the buses Monday morning. They checked and found 19 buses and 3 fleet vehicles had their catalytic converters cut off.

District transportation leaders quickly reassigned routes on Monday with some extra buses. But the theft of the catalytic converters caused $70,000 in damage. Replacement parts will take months because of the ongoing parts shortage due to the pandemic.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reviewing surveillance footage but has not yet released it to the public.

The lot where the buses were parked is fenced and gated.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.