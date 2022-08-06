Editor’s note: Some viewers may find the content in the video to be disturbing.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New video shows aerial footage of the shooting in Old Town Friday morning that led to the arrest of two men.

Around 2 a.m., officers responded to a report of armed individuals in the area of NW 4th Ave. and NW Davis St. According to PPB, the Air Support Unit (ASU) also responded and captured a shooting in progress overhead.

One building and multiple cars were damaged by gunfire, but police say no one was hurt in the shooting. Initially, when ground units arrived, they believed that there were possibly injured victims, but they later determined they were just on the ground trying to avoid the gunfire.

Two guns and 88 cartridge casings, as well as a car, were seized as evidence.

Travis A. Gaters III, 29, and Tamarjay D. Polk, 24, were booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center on multiple charges, including felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, disorderly conduct and reckless endangering. Police say additional charges are possible after more investigation is done.

Additional suspects are being sought. No suspect descriptions are being released.

Video from ASU is being released to aid in the investigation.

If anyone has information about this incident and has not already spoken to the police, they are asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and include case number 22-209718.