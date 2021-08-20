Caught on camera: Door smashed, items stolen from Ding Tea PSU

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A downtown tea shop tells KOIN 6 that they have been vandalized twice within three months.

Ding Tea PSU is a bubble tea shop – woman and minority owned. They are located near Portland State University.

The first break-in happened in late June. A suspect picked the lock and took off with cash and other items from the shop.

The second break-in happened on Thursday. This time, the suspect broke the glass door and stole the items they had just replaced from the first burglary.

“It’s been very frustrating. Another layer of difficulty to our business,” owner Bo Jiang said.

Jiang started a GoFundMe to help raise money for the cost of repairs, replacements and upgrading their security system.

Portland Police have not provided a comment on the case or any suspect information.