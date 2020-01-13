Caught on Camera: N. Portland dessert shop burgled

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A mom and pop dessert shop in North Portland was broken into over the weekend.

The burglary at Memoz Dessert Cafe was caught on camera—a man reportedly walking right into the shop after he broke into a construction lock-box and grabbed the key inside. The alarm scared him off at first, but he returned.

Video surveillance shows the suspect as he pried open the cash register.

Thankfully, the store’s alarm system alerted police of the break-in. But Aaron Alina of Memoz Cafe said this is becoming a common occurrence.

“It’s been happening a lot in the neighborhood, almost every night,” said Alina. “I’m just hoping we can put a stop to it because we’re all just trying to do our part and be a fun place to be.”

By the time police arrived at Memoz, the suspect had made off with the entire cash register, along with a tablet and a few other items. Despite the burglary, Memoz was open for business Sunday. They are just asking for their community to be vigilant.

If you have any information about this case, contact Portland Police.