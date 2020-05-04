Caught on Camera: Suspect evades police following burglary

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A burglar broke into a popular iPhone repair shop in Southeast Portland over the weekend and made off with cash and equipment. The incident was recorded by the store’s security cameras.

Portland Police were quick to respond to the burglary on Southeast Hawthorne, and even chased the suspect, which forced him to drop most of the stolen gear. But the suspect ultimately got away.

Security footage of a burglary suspect in iChihuahua Repair on SE Hawthorne Street in Portland. Friday, May 1, 2020 (Courtesy iChihuahua Repair)

iChihuahua Repair owner Ben Kirsch said because everything in the area is closed, there are fewer people out and about—he feels that it has made criminals much bolder.

“There is just less going on,” said Kirsch. “This incident occurred at midnight on a Friday night. Under normal circumstances, this entire block would be packed with our patrons and people out and about, having fun, hanging out, and not a good situation for a burglar.”

He believes that the suspect who was caught on camera on Friday was also seen at the shop earlier in the week, trying to get inside. During the first incident, the suspect only succeeded in damaging the door. On Friday, the suspect was actually able to break into the store. He threw a crowbar through the glass door. Kirsh said his security system sounded the alarm and police were called.

Security footage of a suspect leaving iChihuahua Repair on SE Hawthorne Street in Portland around midnight on Friday, May 1, 2020 (Courtesy iChihuahua Repair)

Since all of the customer phones were locked up, the thief was only able to grab some of the store’s display products. Kirsch said police showed up 20 seconds later, spotted him, and tried to chase him down. Officers later returned the stolen equipment.

Kirsch said he doesn’t think this behavior is going to end any time soon, and anticipates that criminals will continue to take advantage of the quiet streets. His advice to small, local businesses: make sure that your security systems are in working order.