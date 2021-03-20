Cause of death of man found in Gresham ruled homicide

The man's body was found near SE Hogan Road and the Springwater Trail

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — The discovery of a body in the woods near the Springwater Trail in Gresham last Monday has been ruled a homicide, Gresham Police officials announced Saturday.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Anthony A. Alcorn, from Ohio.

Officers responded to a call on Monday about a person who looked to be dead near SE Hogan Road and the Springwater Trail. Police and medics at the scene decided the man’s body had likely been there for a day or two.

A suspect has not been identified and police are asking that anyone with information about this case or the activities of the victim to please call the Gresham Police tip line at 503-618-2719 or toll free at 888-989-3505, callers can remain anonymous.