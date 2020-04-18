CCSO: 1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting at strip club

Authorities believe one worker shot the other

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed and another arrested after a shooting at a strip club in Clackamas County Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to the Gold Club on SE McLoughlin Blvd on a report of a shooting just before 3 p.m. The gentlemen’s club is located in an unincorporated part of the county. When deputies arrived, they found a suspect and a victim at the scene.

The sheriff’s office reports that deputies immediately arrested a man who was taken into custody without further incident.

Unfortunately, by the time emergency medical responders arrived at the strip club, the victim was dead. Authorities have not released that person’s identity.

The Gold Club wasn’t open to the public at the time of the shooting, the CCSO said, but there were people on site for a construction job. Authorities said they believe one worker shot and killed another, based on their preliminary investigation.

Crime scene at the Gold Club in Clackamas County. April 17, 2020 (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

Detectives from the sheriff’s office’s Homicide and Violent Crimes Unit are now working on the case.

This is a developing story.