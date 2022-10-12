PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials are seeking information in a double homicide that happened in unincorporated Clackamas County.

Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a crash on Southeast 122nd Avenue near Southeast Ford Street where a vehicle reportedly struck a fire hydrant.

Responding deputies found two people deceased inside the vehicle. CCSO said the vehicle appeared to have been involved in a shooting.

Anyone with information on the homicides is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form on the sheriff’s office website, and reference CCSO Case #22-023139.

The investigation is being handled by CCSO detectives. However, the Portland Police Bureau is reportedly assisting to determine if the homicides are connected to any of their shooting investigations.