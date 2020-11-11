CCSO: Fatal hit-and-run suspect assaults witness in case

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The suspect involved in a deadly hit-and-run collision in September was arrested for allegedly assaulting a witness involved in the case.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said Kevin Charles Derrick, 30, and his girlfriend Alysha Raeann Esser, 28, “confronted” and “physically assaulted and injured” the person after Derrick was released from Clackamas County Jail.

Kevin Charles Derrick and his girlfriend Alysha Raeann Esser (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

Before posting bail, Derrick had been in custody for his alleged role in the death of 59-year-old Robert Eugene Keys of Gladstone on September 19. That night, CCSO said Derrick was driving a white SUV near SE King Road and 66th Avenue in the Milwaukie area when he collided with Keys and kept driving.

Derrick was arrested on September 24 at the Rodeway Inn on NE Sandy Boulevard near PDX and charged with Criminal Negligent Homicide and Failing to Perform the Duties of a Driver (hit and run).

Alysha Raeann Esser (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

Since the reported assault, Derrick has been placed back at the Clackamas County Jail and charged with Tampering with a Witness.

“It is believed this assault was intended to deter the witness from testifying against Derrick,” CCSO said in a release.

Investigators are now trying to find Esser, who is a suspect in the witness-tampering assault. Anyone with information about Esser’s whereabout is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch at 503-655-8211.