CCSO: Flat-screen TV thief flags down driver, steals van

This woman is believed to have stolen this 65-inch TV from a Fred Meyer in Orchards, Washington, then stole a van from a passerby, October 14, 2020 (Clark County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman who stole a 65-inch TV from a Fred Meyer store got help moving it from an unsuspecting passerby — who then watched her steal his van.

The incident unfolded in Orchards, Washington on Wednesday, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office told KOIN 6 News. As the woman pushed the large flat-screen down the street, she flagged down a driver who stopped to help. When the TV was inside his van, she took off without him.

Clark County deputies began a chase but stopped the pursuit when it got too dangerous, officials told KOIN 6 News.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tanya.Johnson@clark.wa.gov