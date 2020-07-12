CCSO: Hubbard woman died of ‘blunt force trauma’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into the death of a Hubbard woman found severely injured early Sunday.

CCSO deputies contracted to the Wilsonville Police Department responded to a welfare check in the area of SW Town Center Loop West and SW Wilsonville Road in Wilsonville just after midnight Saturday. First responders who were also called to the scene discovered the woman later identified as Kristi L. Dumont of Hubbard.

Dumount, 38, was transported to a hospital where her injuries were described by investigators as stemming from “blunt force trauma.” She died shortly after arriving.

Investigators said they are working to find anyone who may have seen or had contact with Dumont recently. She was known to frequent the City of Wilsonville and had been seen around the SW Town Center Loop area Saturday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the CCSO Tip Line at 503-723-4949 or by using the online form.