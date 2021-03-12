CCSO: Man rams into police vehicle after nabbing catalytic converter

CLARK COUNTY, Wash (KOIN) — A Vancouver man faces theft and assault charges after deputies said he allegedly nabbed a catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies first got a call early Friday morning at around 4:42 a.m. about a possible “auto prowl in progress” near Northeast 31st Court and Northeast 141st Street in Clark County, officials said. A neighbor said they saw someone underneath a vehicle, possibly trying to steal a catalytic converter.

Deputies later saw 28-year-old Patrick Kennedy get into a 1998 Dodge Ram truck and attempt to flee the area. Kennedy ran into several police vehicles as he tried to escape.

Kennedy later crashed his truck into fencing along Northeast 29th Avenue at Highland Hills Apartments before continuing southbound and crashing into a concrete barrier at Northeast 134th Street and Northeast 29th Avenue, officials said. Deputies then pinned the truck against the barrier to stop him from escaping again.

Kennedy was arrested at the scene. Deputies later found that catalytic converter that had been cut from a Toyota Prius and fell from the truck during the attempted escape.

Kennedy was booked on multiple charges including assault, attempt to elude, theft, malicious mischief and trafficking stolen property.