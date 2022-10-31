PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is facing an attempted kidnapping charge after authorities said he threatened to shoot an elderly woman outside a Fred Meyer store in Hazel Dell Saturday evening.

Just before 6 p.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a woman reported a homeless man had broken into her car and threatened her with a gun, saying he’d shoot her if she didn’t drive him.

When the woman allegedly told the man, David Ryel, to get out of her car, he reportedly apologized and said he was “homeless and hungry.”

Ryel then ran away but was found several blocks away where deputies detained him. He was booked and charged with first-degree attempted kidnapping and felony harassment.