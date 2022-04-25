PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A minor was arrested after striking and killing a 19-year-old during a confrontation in Woodland on Friday night, Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 11:30 p.m. Friday, deputies were called to Dike Road near a beach access to the Columbia River — an area officials say is common for people to gather at.

According to CCSO, a minor was recklessly driving in the area when he “sprayed vehicles with gravel” angering a nearby crowd. Officials said another driver then tried to slow the suspect driver down, but the minor rear-ended the vehicle.

A group of people then confronted the minor, but CCSO said he sped off — hitting Nathaniel Anderson. The 19-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died from fatal head injuries.

CCSO said they found the suspect at his home. He was taken into custody but has since been released to his parent.

Officials said charges have not yet been determined.