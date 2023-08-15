PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for more information in the unsolved disappearance and “presumed homicide” of a Vancouver man whose body may have ended up in a landfill in Boardman, according to the Murder in the Rain podcast.

On April 7, 2007, 25-year-old Khoi Dang Vu was last seen by his family at their southern Washington home between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m., said Alisha Holland of the Murder in the Rain podcast.

Officials said Vu had developmental disabilities which gave him the cognitive ability of a 10-year-old and was deaf and mute.

The next morning at 8 a.m. Vu’s family couldn’t find him and noted that his bed looked as if it wasn’t slept in, according to Holland — noting Vu previously left the home alone but not for more than a couple hours.

Vu’s family said he also left his bike at home, which was his main mode of transportation.

“As his disappearance occurred at night and during a storm, two elements that he would not have chosen to be in, the family fears something more nefarious happened,” Holland said. “At first the police treated the disappearance as a runaway but it soon became clear that a crime had been committed.”

Based on evidence, authorities believe Vu was murdered and his body was placed in a dump, which was taken to a landfill near Boardman, Oregon, Holland said.

Anyone with information on Vu’s disappearance is asked to contact Clark County Sheriff’s Office, which is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.